0 Fight over family business allegedly sparked woman to set relative's home on fire, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Six months after a fire destroyed an Altamonte Springs home, investigators now say a family member intentionally set the fire that destroyed her relative's home in Seminole County.

That same fire in August also injured a firefighter.

WFTV reporter Jeff Levkulich spoke with a cousin of the suspect who said it's not the first conflict between the suspect, and the man's family.

About a month before, the suspect, Ying Yan, allegedly stole his sister's credit card and used it at a Target store in Lake Mary.

In both cases, authorities said Yan was caught on surveillance video committing those crimes and in both cases, Yan denied she had anything to do with them.

On Aug. 3, Skywitness 9 flew over the home on Little Wewkiva Road in Altamonte Springs as flames engulfed it.

A firefighter suffered heat exhaustion, while battling the blaze and it was later determined to be a case of arson.

"This wasn't a fire that was accidental it was something that was done intentionally,” said Evelyn Estevez with the Altamonte Springs Police Department. “So it’s sad, we are glad that firefighter is good and he’s fine now, but it’s unfortunate.”

Even more unfortunate is that Yan, a cousin of the homeowner, was arrested and charged with setting the fire.

Right before the house went up in flames, a neighbor's security camera captured Yan walking into the backyard of the home after she parked a few houses down the street.

Yan's cousin Xiangtao Wu said his family and Yan's family co-own a sushi and steakhouse business in Sanford.

Wu's brother-in-law Dan told investigators that Yan may have been feeling that she was not being compensated appropriately.

After the fire, he learned from his sister that Yan took her credit card and used it at the Target.

Yan's case on the alleged credit card fraud from the Target store is still working its way through the court.

Meanwhile, she is being held in jail on a $15,000 bond on the arson arrest.

If released, she will have to wear a GPS and turn in her passport.

