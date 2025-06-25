Final phase of LPGA road resurfacing project to start next month in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach’s $5.7 million Road Resurfacing Program is nearing completion. 12.5 miles of roadway have already been resurfaced, and one mile remains.

The repaving process will begin next month on several roads, including Champions Drive, International Tennis Drive, and Tournament Drive.

This phase will involve replacing failing entryway bricks in the LPGA subdivision with a more durable compacted road base and asphalt.

The brick pavers in the LPGA subdivision have been failing due to root intrusion, increased traffic, and base failure. To ensure the roads’ longevity and safety, the bricks and underlayment will be replaced.

After completing work in the LPGA area, crews will proceed to Zone 1 to repave Adeline Street, Trixie Street, and Virginia Avenue. Residents will receive door hangers to inform them about the upcoming work.

Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, weather permitting. Flaggers will help manage heavy traffic during construction.

