Fire causes between $50K-$100K in damage at SpaceX facility in Cocoa, police say

COCOA, Fla. - A fire Monday caused between $50,000 and $100,00 in damage to a SpaceX facility in Cocoa, according to the Cocoa Police Department.
Police said the fire was reported just after noon at the Spacex facility on Cidco Road.
Related Headlines
When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and fire coming from a storage container that is mostly used to store welding equipment, officials said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Florida governor says it's time to prepare as tropical system likely to develop in Gulf
- Man convicted of killing Winter Park nanny testifies during penalty phase
- At least 21 injured after massive explosion rocks Florida shopping plaza, firefighters say
- 1 fatally stabbed after trio attacks person at Apopka home, deputies say
Officers said the fire was extinguished within 10 minuets and may have been caused by an electrical issue.
No injuries we reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to a report.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}