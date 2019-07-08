  • Fire causes between $50K-$100K in damage at SpaceX facility in Cocoa, police say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    COCOA, Fla. - A fire Monday caused between $50,000 and $100,00 in damage to a SpaceX facility in Cocoa, according to the Cocoa Police Department. 

    Police said the fire was reported just after noon at the Spacex facility on Cidco Road. 

    Related Headlines

    When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and fire coming from a storage container that is mostly used to store welding equipment, officials said.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Officers said the fire was extinguished within 10 minuets and may have been caused by an electrical issue.

    No injuries we reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to a report. 

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories