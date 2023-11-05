Fire causes heavy damage to home in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The American Red Cross has stepped in to help the victims of a fire in Seminole County.

Fire ripped through their small home in Altamonte Springs over the weekend.

Seminole County Fire Department rushed to the scene along around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

They found smoke and flames on arrival.

Seminole County house fire Fire damaged a home in Altamonte Springs on Saturday. (Seminole County Fire Department)

No one was hurt, according to officials.

SCFD said the cause of the is under investigation.

