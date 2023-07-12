Fire damages home in Orlando, cause under investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Firefighters in Orlando are looking into what caused a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a home on Verona Sound Way, not far from Odyssey Middle School.

Read: Japanese steak house closes weeks after meth found in soy sauce

A large hole was seen in the roof of the home as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

Officials have not said whether anyone was hurt.

Watch: Toes in the sand, trespassers on the land: Volusia’s island life

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2023 Cox Media Group