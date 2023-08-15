Fire damages Seminole County apartment complex

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire damaged a Seminole County apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to Sapphire Winter Park on Semoran North Circle after 5:30 a.m. The complex is just east of the intersection of Semoran Boulevard and Howell Branch Road.

Firefighters said they evacuated 12 apartment units and that one unit is a complete loss.

No one was injured in the fire.

Channel 9 has a crew on the scene gathering additional details.

