Fire destroys The Lighthouse Church in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. - A two-alarm fire has partially destroyed a church in DeLand.
The fire at Lighthouse Church at 1525 State Road A was reported around 12:30 p.m. Friday.
No other details have been released.
Channel 9’s Mike Springer is on the scene. Follow him on Twitter and Eyewitness News for updates.
A closer look at the Lighthouse Church fire in DeLand. Photo courtesy of county fire pic.twitter.com/0KIFaqRFxf— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) April 27, 2018
#breaking 2nd alarm Church fire in DeLand photo courtesy of County fire pic.twitter.com/4m3AtxFswa— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) April 27, 2018
