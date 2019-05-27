0 Fire destroys units at troubled Tymber Skan apartments in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire at an Orange County apartment complex.

Crews were called to the Tymber Skan apartments just before 5:30 a.m Monday on Tymberwood Lane near Rio Grande Avenue, where six units caught fire.

More than 30 firefighters were at the scene trying to put the fire out.

While there were no injuries reported, the American Red Cross was called in to help.

Firefighters said they have responded to the apartment complex more than 40 times since 2012. Most of the fires were lit by arsonists, officials said.

"We could have died this morning," neighbor Monica Webster said.

It's a concern not only for residents, but also for firefighters.

Firefighters fight the fire from the outside of the empty structures, but the worry of someone being killed remains.

The Tymber Skan apartment complex has had other troubles.

In 2017, Orange County deputies found the body of a woman in an abandoned unit.

In 2015, there was a series of shootings.

Orange County leaders demolished many units to clean up the area.

Overnight: Fire at Tymberskan Apts - 6 Apts involved - only one occupied. Initial 911 at 5:19am, more than 30 firefighters on scene (13 units). Early info suggested possible victim in occupied unit. Search was clear. Red Cross for two adult homeowners. No injuries. SFM notified. pic.twitter.com/sNIULMq6RA — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) May 27, 2019

