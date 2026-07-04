Fire erupts in semi tractor-trailer, causing lane closures on I-4

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A semi tractor-trailer caught fire Friday afternoon, causing lane closures on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the fire happened around 3:58 p.m. During the incident, the tractor separated from the trailer.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, the trailer reignited, requiring additional response.

Troopers said no injuries were reported

The Florida Highway Patrol said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group