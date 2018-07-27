  • Fire forces hotel evacuation in Daytona Beach

    By: James Tutten

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A total of 36 people were forced to evacuate a hotel after an early morning fire in Daytona Beach, officials said.

    Daytona Beach firefighters said the fire started inside the boiler room of the Bayview Motel on Orange Avenue.

    The fire was contained to the boiler room and no one was injured, firefighters said.

    Officials said the damage to the motel’s boiler room is estimated to be around $50,000.

    Firefighters are working to determine the cause of the fire and assess the full damage to the hotel.

