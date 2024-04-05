Fire hydrant inspections to begin in Winter Springs on Monday

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — The city of Winter Springs is gearing up for fire hydrant inspections.

A city spokesperson said last year, Seminole County Fire brought to the city’s attention that there was not an updated inventory for the city’s fire hydrants.

“The plans we had in place were relatively inconsistent,” Matt Reeser, the Public Communications Office for Winter Springs, said. “Part of that could be due to staffing issues, we are relatively light staffed.”

Short on staff and old systems are what Reeser said are to blame for failed fire hydrants in Winter Springs.

Reeser said over roughly the last 3 years about 13 hydrants were either reported to have a problem or were out of service.

The commission has now approved $153,000 to bring in an outside contractor to conduct citywide fire hydrant inventory and inspections.

Over the next 3 to 5 months contractors will check all 1,200 hydrants in the city.

Phase One inspections will start Monday.

“What we’re looking at is the northwest portion of the city,” Reeser said. “West of 419, North of 434. If you were to look at a map and see how they’re plotted out, you’d see just how many there are.”

In the meantime, Seminole County Fire is stepping in to help the city if needed.

“So that nobody feels unsafe,” Reeser said. “They’ve come up with a plan to send a tender truck just in case.”

Reeser said residents should not be concerned.

“What residents really need to know is we’re aware of the issue, we’re addressing it, and we’re going to move forward,” Reeser said.

Fire hydrant inspections will take place Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The city said residents will be notified of when and where work is being done. More information can be found on the city’s website here.

