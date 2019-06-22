Fire kills dog, damages eight units at Ocala apartment complex, officials say

OCALA, Fla. - Eight units of an Ocala apartment building were severely damaged Saturday due to a second-floor structure fire, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.
The units were deemed uninhabitable after the fire reached the ceiling, compromising the roof trusses, OFR said.
The fire happened at about 4:16 a.m. at the complex on North East 2nd Street.
Firefighters said they encountered flames engulfing the rear of the building, and the fire was moving from the porch of a second-floor apartment toward the roof and the breezeway.
Evacuating residents advised other residents of the fire. Officials said a dog was killed in the fire.
No other injuries were reported. The Red Cross was called to the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
