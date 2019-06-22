  • Fire kills dog, damages eight units at Ocala apartment complex, officials say

    By: Kelly Healey

    OCALA, Fla. - Eight units of an Ocala apartment building were severely damaged Saturday due to a second-floor structure fire, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

    The units were deemed uninhabitable after the fire reached the ceiling, compromising the roof trusses, OFR said.

    The fire happened at about 4:16 a.m. at the complex on North East 2nd Street.

    Firefighters said they encountered flames engulfing the rear of the building, and the fire was moving from the porch of a second-floor apartment toward the roof and the breezeway.

    Evacuating residents advised other residents of the fire. Officials said a dog was killed in the fire.

    No other injuries were reported. The Red Cross was called to the scene.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.  

