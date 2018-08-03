  • Firefighter treated for heat exhaustion after fire engulfs Altamonte Springs home

    By: Jason Kelly

    ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A firefighter was injured Friday afternoon in a fire at an Altamonte Springs home, the Seminole County Fire Department said.

    Firefighters said they were called shortly after 1:45 p.m. to a burning home on Little Wekiva Road near Montgomery Road and West Central Parkway.

    Officials said a firefighter was taken to a hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.

    The homeowners weren't home when the house caught fire, investigators said.

    Officials said a third of the home was damaged. They said it is uninhabitable.

    It's unknown what caused the fire, which is being investigated by the city of Altamonte Springs and the State Fire Marshal's Office.

    No other details were given.

