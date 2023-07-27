Firefighters: 11 employees exposed to carbon monoxide leak at Ocala food distribution plant

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala firefighters want to make sure people know the signs of carbon monoxide exposure.

It comes after 11 people suffered carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning at the Cheney Brothers food distribution plant Tuesday night.

CO is an odorless, colorless, and tasteless gas which deprives the body of oxygen.

Some symptoms of CO poisoning include headache, dizziness, and chest pain.

Ocala Fire Rescue suggests you have working CO and smoke detectors in places where gas or gas-powered appliances are used.

