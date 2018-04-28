  • Firefighters battle blaze in Melbourne

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    MELBOURNE, Fla. - Multiple agencies are working to put out a brush fire that parked Saturday afternoon in Melbourne. 

    Firefighters began battling the blaze around 3 p.m. in the woods of John Rodes Boulevard. 

    Brevard County Fire Rescue is assisting the Melbourne Fire Department in battling the blaze.

    Officials have not said how big the fire is or whether it is contained. 

    No word on what caused the blaze. 
     

