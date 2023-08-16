Firefighters battle fire at Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County firefighters battled a house fire early Wednesday morning.

The home on Park Manor Drive, not far from Lawton Chiles Elementary School, suffered major damage, including the roof over the garage collapsing in.

Firefighters said the home was 75% involved when they arrived before 6 a.m. They said everyone was able to make it out of the home.

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene gathering additional details.

