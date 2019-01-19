Firefighters battle growing brush fire in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County firefighters are working to contain a growing brush fire Saturday evening.
Firefighters said the fire is in a wooded area near South Orange Avenue and West Wetherbee Road.
Related Headlines
When fire crews first arrived at 4:10 p.m., the fire was around 200 by 100 feet, officials said.
Read: SunRail train rear-ends car on tracks in Orange County
Firefighters said as crews worked to contain the fire it tripled in size to and area around 600 by 300 feet.
It’s unclear what caused this incident and if any structures are affected.
Brush Fire, Level 2: S Orange Ave./W Wetherbee Rd. Brush fire in wooded area, originally 200x100 sq. ft. when the first unit arrived o:s at 16:10. Fire has tripled the inital size and is now 600x300 ft. @FLForestService o/s.— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) January 19, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}