  • Firefighters battle growing brush fire in Orange County

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County firefighters are working to contain a growing brush fire Saturday evening.

    Firefighters said the fire is in a wooded area near South Orange Avenue and West Wetherbee Road.

    Related Headlines

    When fire crews first arrived at 4:10 p.m., the fire was around 200 by 100 feet, officials said.

    Read: SunRail train rear-ends car on tracks in Orange County

    Firefighters said as crews worked to contain the fire it tripled in size to and area around 600 by 300 feet.

    It’s unclear what caused this incident and if any structures are affected.  

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories