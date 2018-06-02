Firefighters battle large house fire in Rockledge

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Firefighters are battling a large house fire in Rockledge that sparked Saturday evening.
The fire started around 6:30 p.m. at a house on the 900 block of Beechfern Lane in Rockledge.
Pictures and video of the fire show flames billowing out of the garage and extending toward the house.
Both the Rockledge Fire Department and Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to fight the blaze.
Firefighters did not immediately say if anyone was injured.
Officials did not say if anyone had been displaced by the fire or if they had determined a cause.
**STRUCTURE FIRE** 900 blk BEECHFERN Ln. Rockledge. Single story home with heavy fire conditions. BCFR E47, Twr 48, Sq 48 , R45 assisting. pic.twitter.com/FaOqcQKR68— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) June 2, 2018
Short vid of the structure fire in the city of Rockledge before crews arrived. BCFR assisted Rockledge Fire in controlling the blaze. pic.twitter.com/sJKmXwAaMh— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) June 2, 2018
Rockledge Fire going on now. pic.twitter.com/g88yUR8tA5— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) June 2, 2018
