  • Firefighters battle large house fire in Rockledge

    ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Firefighters are battling a large house fire in Rockledge that sparked Saturday evening. 

    The fire started around 6:30 p.m. at a house on the 900 block of Beechfern Lane in Rockledge. 

    Pictures and video of the fire show flames billowing out of the garage and extending toward the house.

    Both the Rockledge Fire Department and Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to fight the blaze. 

    Firefighters did not immediately say if anyone was injured. 

    Officials did not say if anyone had been displaced by the fire or if they had determined a cause. 

