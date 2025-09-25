Firefighters battle large residential fire in Orange County

Local

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a residential fire at a large home with heavy smoke this evening.

Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed that all occupants had safely evacuated the residence and initiated an interior attack to control the blaze.

Due to the size of the structure and the location of the fire, a second alarm was requested to bring in additional resources.

Firefighters said they remain on scene, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

