  • Firefighters battle more than 200-acre brush fire near I-95 in Palm Bay

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    PALM BAY, Fla. - Multiple agencies are battling a more than 100-acre blaze near I-95 in Palm Bay.

    Florida Forest Service officials, along with Palm Bay and Brevard County firefighters, began battling the 250-acre blaze around 4:45 p.m. in the Micco Preserve. 

    Multiple tanker trucks are responding to the fire—as well as four Forest Service tractors and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, officials said. 

    Palm Bay fire officials said the fire had jumped Babcock street. 
     

