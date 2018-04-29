Firefighters battle more than 200-acre brush fire near I-95 in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. - Multiple agencies are battling a more than 100-acre blaze near I-95 in Palm Bay.
Florida Forest Service officials, along with Palm Bay and Brevard County firefighters, began battling the 250-acre blaze around 4:45 p.m. in the Micco Preserve.
LOOK: Bird photographed in Florida carrying shark that is carrying a fish
Multiple tanker trucks are responding to the fire—as well as four Forest Service tractors and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, officials said.
Palm Bay fire officials said the fire had jumped Babcock street.
#MiccoScrubFire has jumped to the east side of Babcock. Air drops still in the area. Please use caution!#PBFR pic.twitter.com/XazLSX8Sxz— Palm Bay Fire Rescue (@PBFR) April 29, 2018
**CURRENTLY ON SCENE*** Four Eng & brush - 2, 4, 86, 87— Palm Bay Fire Rescue (@PBFR) April 29, 2018
Four Tenders - 4, 86, 87, 99
Three supervisors - D 2, D 80 BCFR Wild 1
Fla Forestry tractors (4)
BCSO Helicopter
Fla Parks Serv
@FFS_ORLANDO crews on scene wildfire in Micco. Several road closures in effect right now. Motorists use caution. Fire is 100-150 ac. at this time. Name is #MiccoScrubFire Updates to follow. #FLFire pic.twitter.com/ll9BiljdOG— FFS_Orlando (@FFS_ORLANDO) April 29, 2018
HUGE column!!#MiccoScrubFire #PBFR pic.twitter.com/eVFkBjFOs4— Palm Bay Fire Rescue (@PBFR) April 29, 2018
#MiccoScrubFire has jumped Babcock. Helicopter on scene currently.#PBFR— Palm Bay Fire Rescue (@PBFR) April 29, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}