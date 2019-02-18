ORLANDO, Fla. - A University of Central Florida contractor was injured after chemicals reacted in an employee-only building Monday afternoon, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
Firefighters were called to 3512 Perseus Loop Lane near the Facilities Operations building on UCF's campus around 3 p.m. when chemicals reacted in the building, according to dispatch logs.
The 29-year-old contractor, who was the only person in the building at the time, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with burns, firefighters said.
Officials have not said what sort of hazardous materials prompted the response.
No students were involved in the incident, officials said.
