Firefighters: Couple, pets escape Maitland house fire

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters say an elderly couple made it to safety after fire broke out at their Seminole County home Tuesday morning.
Firefighters rushed to the house on Ashwood Drive in Maitland around 4:30 a.m.
The couple escaped the home with their pet dog and parrot, but a cat died in the fire, the Seminole County Fire Department said.
Officials believe the fire started on the back porch of the house and spread into the kitchen.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
