Firefighters: Couple, pets escape Maitland house fire

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters say an elderly couple made it to safety after fire broke out at their Seminole County home Tuesday morning.

Firefighters rushed to the house on Ashwood Drive in Maitland around 4:30 a.m.

Seminole County house fire A couple made it to safety early Tuesday after their Maitland home caught fire. (Seminole County Fire Department)

The couple escaped the home with their pet dog and parrot, but a cat died in the fire, the Seminole County Fire Department said.

READ: Altamonte Springs man fighting for life after road rage shooting on I-4, deputies say

Officials believe the fire started on the back porch of the house and spread into the kitchen.

Seminole County house fire A couple made it to safety early Tuesday after their Maitland home caught fire. (Seminole County Fire Department)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

READ: At 7:52 p.m.: SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group