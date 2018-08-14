Firefighters deliver donated items to children displaced by Orlando apartment fire

ORLANDO, Fla. - Members of the Orlando Fire Department on Monday afternoon delivered donated items to 20 children displaced after an apartment complex caught fire.
The blaze tore through the Royal Isles apartments Wednesday, damaging 12 apartments and leaving 71 residents displaced.
Firefighters welcomed students to the Engelwood Neighborhood Center after their first day of the school year.
"We responded to the fire, and it was an extremely big fire," firefighter Jason Hooper said. "When cleanup was being done and you turn around and you see all the kids just sitting there, that kind of hit home for me and a few guys, and we just wanted to help."
Publix and Walmart helped OFD collect donated items, including non-perishable food, blankets, backpacks and school supplies.
Firefighters spoke with students about fire safety and escape plans.
The first day of school can be hectic, especially when a community is still healing from a fire that displaced 71 of its residents, including children. We hope our visit today brought some smiles and to know that firefighters are here to keep them safe. #firstdayofschool pic.twitter.com/dPJctlf9Sc— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) August 13, 2018
