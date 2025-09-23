Firefighters extinguish an RV fire in Silver Springs

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Marion County quickly extinguished a fire that engulfed an RV in Silver Springs on Sunday.

Marion County Fire Rescue units responded to the 14000 block of Northeast 85 Lane in Silver Springs after receiving a 911 call about an RV fire.

Firefighters from Salt Springs Station 15 provided additional support in the suppression efforts.

Firefighters said the rapid response ensured that no injuries were reported among civilians or firefighters.

The Marion County Fire Rescue said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and officials are working to determine how the blaze started.

