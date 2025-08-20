Firefighters in Flagler Beach rescue coyote mistaken for dog from storm drain

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters in Flagler County rescued an animal trapped in a drain last night, initially believing it to be a dog.

The incident specifically occurred in Flagler Beach, where officials responded to the call about the trapped animal.

When the firefighters extracted the animal from 30 feet inside the pipe, they realized it was actually a coyote.

Flagler Animal Control is now handling the coyote’s care.

