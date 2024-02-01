Firefighters have contained a prescribed burn in Volusia County that grew out of control

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A prescribed burn that went out of control in Volusia County, has now been contained, the Daytona Fire Department said.

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, in the Margaritaville subdivision, where most residents are 55 or older.

With the help of drones, the Florida Forest Service confirmed the prescribed burn had gone roughly 15 acres over the outlined area, and then it notified the fire department, which helped with the operation.

No evacuations were prompted, and no power lines were impacted, fire officials said.

There is still a lot of smoke in the area.

