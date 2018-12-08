Firefighters: House burns down in west Orlando

A west Orlando home burned to the ground Saturday afternoon, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
Dispatch logs show the house at 4226 W. Jackson St. caught on fire around 2:40 p.m.
About half the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
No one was injured in the fire.
Everyone who lives in the house was able to make it out, firefighters said.
Update: Home was fully involved, resulting in structural collapse. No reported injuries nor transports. Crews remain on scene mopping up. https://t.co/P9h3Dbcj8x— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) December 8, 2018
