Firefighters investigating ‘suspicious' fire in Palm Bay; contents of home found in front yard

PALM BAY, Fla. - When Palm Bay firefighters responded to a house fire Monday night, they said they found the contents of the home scattered across its front yard.
Firefighters said because of that, they’re considering the fire “suspicious.” The investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.
Related Headlines
They said no one was inside the home on Emerson Drive at the time of the fire.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}