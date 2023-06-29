MARION COUNY, Fla. — Marion County Fire Rescue rescued a driver Tuesday after his car flipped over during a single-car crash.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 7200 Block of NW 21st Street in Ocala after reports of a car on its roof with the driver trapped inside.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Crews extricated the entrapped driver and freed him from the wreckage.

The victim was declared a “trauma alert” and was transported to the hospital, according to a news release.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Firefighters rescue man trapped after car overturns in Marion County (Marion County Fire Rescue)

No information about what caused the crash had been released.

Read: Titanic tourist sub: ‘Presumed human remains’ found in debris field

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

Read: Man shot at by Eustis officer, accused of groping woman may be behind 2 other attacks, police say

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group