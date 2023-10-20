Firefighters rescue woman from house fire near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando firefighters said a woman in her 80s was hurt after they responded Friday morning to a house fire near the Ivanhoe Village area.

The fire started around 5:13 a.m. on Dauphin Lane, not far from Lake Formosa.

Several Orlando Fire Department fire crews and paramedics have been called out to the scene.

Firefighters said they needed to rescue the victim from the home after she had collapsed near the front door.

The woman suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

A dog was also rescued from the home, firefighters said.

Officials said 11 units responded to the location.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

