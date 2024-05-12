Firefighters: Residents displaced after apartment fire

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Seminole County Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Sunday morning in Casselberry.

Firefighters said they responded to a unit on fire around 3:15 a.m. at Summit Village Apartments.

Officials said the attic and inside the walls were on fire when crews arrived.

Read: Man gets boat mural painted on fence city officials made him build to hide vessel

According to a news release, the unit was evacuated, as well as four others.

According to the fire department, first responders had the fire under control by 3:30 a.m. and knockdown at 3:55 a.m.

Read: ‘Good puppy’ abandoned, tied to pole with note outside animal shelter

A total of five units were affected and displaced due to smoke or fire damage, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported, and Seminole County’s Emergency Management will be helping the displaced residents, the fire department said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group