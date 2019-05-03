Firefighters: Woman rescued after abandoned home catches fire near Parramore

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman inside an abandoned home near Parramore had to be rescued Friday after the house caught fire, Orlando firefighters said.
Firefighters shut down DeWitt Drive near Orange Blossom Trail for more than an hour to put out the fire.
Assistant Fire Chief Paul Plaugher said bars on the home’s doors made it difficult to access the home to rescue the woman. He said a lack of fire hydrants in the area also forced firefighters to truck in their own water supply to fight the blaze.
Firefighters said the woman who was rescued was taken away in an ambulance due to smoke inhalation.
Orlando police were called to the scene after firefighters discovered that the home was abandoned and that the woman had been inside illegally. Bomb squad and crime scene techs are looking for clues to figure out how the fire started.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for updates.
