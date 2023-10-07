First cool front of the season moves in this weekend

, Fla. — Here comes our cool front!

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said it’ll feel like our version of fall for the next few days.

We’ll start with cooler and drier weather for Sunday morning, with some spots in the 50s.

Although not as good as a beach day as Saturday was, Sunday will be a better day for yard work.

Most of the day will be in the 70s, less humid, with a cool north breeze.

We’ll get even cooler Monday morning, the coolest since May, before the heat, humidity and afternoon storms return later in the week.

In the tropics, a new tropical wave has a high chance of organizing into our next tropical system by mid-next week, but this system should stay well out to sea.

The next name will be Sean.

