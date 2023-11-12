First-generation college students attend STEAM symposium at Universal Studios Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — 300 incoming first-generation college students are spending a weekend of fun at Universal Studios Florida.

The students are participating in a S.T.E.A.M. symposium.

S.T.E.A.M. stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

The students will be meeting with the designer of the Jurassic World VelociCoaster ride.

Each student will also receive a laptop from Comcast as part of the program.

“Often times students aren’t aware of the possibilities of pursuing science or technology,” said Broderick Johnson with Comcast. “These are hard subjects, STEAM subjects are really hard. That’s why I became a philosophy professor, went to law school because I couldn’t handle that.”

Many of the students in attendance said it was a great opportunity to further broaden their horizons within the world of the STEAM workforce.

