First ‘Little Free Diverse Library’ opening in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County is getting its first “Little Free Diverse Library” this week.

These libraries operate similarly to the Free Little Libraries dotted across Central Florida, but focus on providing diverse stories for adults, teens and children in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Haitian Creole.

The first Little Free Diverse Library in Orange County will open on Wednesday at the Hope CommUnity Center in Apopka.

“We want to make sure that everyone has access to diverse stories and opportunities to learn about race, culture, and history,” said Dr. Kimberly Allen, the CEO of 904WARD, which pledged to install more than 20 LFDLs in North Florida in 2023.

Officials said each LFDL will include six titles that were banned by school districts including Henry Aaron’s “Dream,” “Dim Sum for Everyone,” and “The Color of My Words.”

With the increase in book banning across Florida, Hope CommUnity Center officials said they want to ensure that everyone has unfettered access to a variety of stories.

“Books, at times, act as mirrors, providing us with an opportunity to see our own stories reflected as well as learn about others,” said Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet, executive director of Home CommUnity Center

The LFDL at Hope CommUnity Center will be named after activist and United Farm Workers Association co-founder Dolores Huerta.

If you are interested in donating books or hosting a Little Free Diverse Library, are are asked to email 904WARD at info@904WARD.org

You can learn more about the effort to install LFDL across the globe here.

©2023 Cox Media Group