  • BREAKING NEWS: First responders search for swimmer caught in rip current in Cocoa Beach

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    COCOA BEACH, Fla. - First responders in Brevard County are searching for a missing man who was caught in a rip current in Cocoa Beach.

    Records show the call for the missing swimmer came in around 2:15 p.m. near Minutemen Causeway and North Atlantic Avenue.

    Related Headlines

    The U.S. Coast Guard, Brevard County lifeguards, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and Brevard County Fire Rescue are working together to find the missing man.

    TRENDING NOW:

    WFTV has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information. Watch Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. for live updates.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories