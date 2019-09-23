BREAKING NEWS: First responders search for swimmer caught in rip current in Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - First responders in Brevard County are searching for a missing man who was caught in a rip current in Cocoa Beach.
Records show the call for the missing swimmer came in around 2:15 p.m. near Minutemen Causeway and North Atlantic Avenue.
Related Headlines
The U.S. Coast Guard, Brevard County lifeguards, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and Brevard County Fire Rescue are working together to find the missing man.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 found dead in Fruitland Park home after possible murder-suicide, police say
- Eye on the tropics: Jerry & Lorenzo out to sea; closely monitoring Karen
- Tour company Thomas Cook collapses, global bookings canceled including from OIA
- 6-year-old arrested after having temper tantrum at Orange County school, grandmother says
WFTV has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information. Watch Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. for live updates.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}