First responders work around the clock to protect the community this holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. — While many are around the tables with family and friends celebrating the holiday season, fire crews spent their holidays on standby in case an emergency happens.

First responders are one of the many careers that require them to be away from their families to help serve others in the community.

“We understand that when we signed up for this job, we took an oath to be there for our community,” said Lorenzo Edward, Orlando Fire Fighter.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are second and third for house fires because more people spend most of their time cooking and entertaining for families.

“This is the time that there are a lot more kitchen fires due to the families gathering and the people cooking, so it is good to be on alert and to be mindful of the kitchen area,” said Edwards.

Edwards said the station planned to celebrate Christmas with a family-style breakfast, followed by lunch and their families bringing dinner to share around the table.

While celebrating their version of a non-traditional holiday, they must be ready at a moment’s notice.

Edwards said families of first responders know the demands and importance of the job and work around their schedules the best way they can.

“It’s kind of a noble and honoring thought being that our sacrifice goes beyond our families. We’re sacrificing for our community as well, said Edwards.

