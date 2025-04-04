First space crew to explore Earth’s polar regions to return with splashdown landing

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — The first crewed space mission to explore Earth’s polar regions is getting ready to head back home.

The four-person Fram2 crew launched into orbit from the Kennedy Space Center on Monday.

Their Crew Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to splash down off the coast of California at 12:19 p.m.

The crew got a good look from orbit at Florida on Thursday where their mission started.

The private crew will also make history as the first Dragon splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

