For the first time this city will have a block party for Mardi Gras

OCOEE, Fla. — Mardi Gras is around the corner, and the City of Ocoee will have its first-ever Mardi Gras block party.

The event will take place along McKey Street in downtown Ocoee.

The block party will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 9.

Downtown businesses will be open during the festivities to serve guests.

There will be a Mardi Gras kitchen food truck on-site offering Cajun cuisines.

The Orlando Dixieland band will play traditional New Orleans Dixieland jazz.

Click here for more information about the block party.





