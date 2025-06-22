First weekend of summer brings in potential storms

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’ve started the weekend on a much quieter note, and the lower storm coverage will continue into Sunday.

The rain and storms will fade away by mid-evening, with some clouds remaining overnight. Expect warm overnight lows in the mid-70s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, June 21, 2025 (WFTV)

The somewhat drier air remains in place for Sunday. This will once again reduce the coverage of PM rain and storms across the area, with highs in the low 90s.

Even more dry air pushes in to start next week, reducing storm chances further. Just a few widely scattered storms are expected Monday and Tuesday, with warmer highs in the mid-90s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, June 21, 2025 (WFTV)

It will stay toasty for the middle part of next week. We’ll see just a few PM storms on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs still in the mid-90s.

Rain chances will increase some for the back end of next week, but it will likely stay warm. Highs to close out next week look to remain in the mid-90s across the area.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, June 21, 2025 (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group