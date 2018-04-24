First workshop to discuss proposal to arm Brevard County teachers scheduled for Tuesday

PALM BAY, Fla. - The first of three public meetings to discuss arming Brevard County teachers will be held in Palm Bay Tuesday evening.
The meeting will be held at Palm Bay Magnet High School from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The idea came about after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
Arming some staff was part of Sheriff Wayne Ivey’s four-layer plan to better protect schools.
His plan also included additional resource officers.
The proposal drew protests criticizing the plan at last week’s Brevard County School Board meeting.
Dozens of people spoke out at the meeting against the so-called Sheriff Trained Onsite Marshal Program, or STOMP.
If approved, STOMP would allow vetted and trained school personnel to volunteer to carry concealed firearms on campus.
"No matter how much training, how many hours of training, it's not going to compare to military training or police academies," said Jiana Carroll.
The school board watched a video from Ivey, who initially recommended the plan to arm school personnel before scaling back his strong endorsement.
The other public town-hall sessions will be:
Tuesday, May 1
Rockledge High
7- 8:30 p.m.
Monday, May 7
Jackson Middle, Titusville
7- 8:30 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}