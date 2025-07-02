Five detained for stealing rare sneakers from Marcus Jordan’s warehouse post-Hurricane Milton

ORLANDO, Fla. — Multiple suspects have been detained on suspicion of stealing rare sneakers from a warehouse owned by Marcus Jordan, son of NBA legend Michael Jordan.

The theft took place after Hurricane Milton, with suspects allegedly breaking into the warehouse during the storm and stealing boxes of valuable shoes.

A total of five suspects are involved, and due to the theft happening during an emergency, their charges have been heightened.

The suspects were identified as Kahmari Jones-Shipley, Channing Rattcliffe. Scott Wimbley Jr, Timothy Mitchell Jr and Allen Wimbley.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group