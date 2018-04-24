0 Fix underway to stop flooding on US 17/92 in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. - Flood water has been removed from US 17/92 near the Maitland-Winter Park line under the SunRail bridge.

Emergency crews closed US 17-92 Monday night when a heavy rain storm made the road impassable.

It’s been a problem in the area a few times this month.

Pumps removed the flooding Monday morning, however, the area was shut down overnight.

Photos: Flooding on US 17/92 in Maitland

Maitland firefighters said at least one driver needed to be rescued from chest-deep water.

The driver had help from Maitland police officers to get to higher ground.

Firefighters also said there was another car in the water on the Winter Park side.

No injuries were reported.

Flooding in Maitland on US 17/92 under SunRail bridge

The same area was shut down Friday during rush hour, impacting thousands of drivers.

Over the weekend, crews with the Florida Department of Transportation, Winter Park and Maitland were once again battling floodwater on US 17/92.

Once the rainfall stops, firefighters say it usually takes about four hours to remove the water and debris.

“The city and the developer worked with a pumping company to ensure there was an extra pump on hand, so that this wouldn't happen again,” said Maitland assistant fire Chief Charles Van Camp. “It sounds like there are issues with those pumps turning on.”

City officials said there will soon be a new environmentally friendly drainage system along the roadway.

The city is working with a developer to build a retention pond for drainage outflow.

In the meantime, the pump system will send the dirty rainwater to Lake Gem.

But crews said either the pumps are not turning on or they are overwhelmed.

This morning, all lanes are back open on 1792 in Maitland/Winter Park. Ahead, what’s being done to give some drivers (hopefully) some permanent relief pic.twitter.com/NhqpzgZkL7 — Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) April 24, 2018

