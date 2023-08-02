Flagler Beach Rotary Club takes home Second Harvest Food Bank Award

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — In recognizing their dedication, support, and consistent work in food distribution, the Flagler Beach Rotary Club was awarded the “In it Together” award in Winter Park.

In July, the Rotary Club was honored with the “Project Share” award at the Second Harvest of Central Florida Partner Network Conference.

“It was a great honor and pleasure to receive this award on behalf of the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach,” said Rotarian Laura Biddle, who attended the conference and accepted the award together with Rotary Club of Flagler Beach President Karen Pastoriza.

Biddle and Pastoriza are part of the Project Share leadership team, who volunteer each month at the Pierson food distributions.

Second Harvest provides a truckload of fresh produce and other nutritious foods, which volunteers distribute.

The Pierson monthly food distribution currently serves more than 400 families, which is approximately 2000 people each month. It takes about 50 volunteers to carry out the food distribution.

The conference brings together partner agencies from Central Florida’s seven counties.

