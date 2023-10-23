Flagler County to begin dunes restoration project at River to Sea Preserve

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Crews are getting ready to shut down a Flagler County park for an important project on the dunes.

The River to Sea Preserve will close on weekdays starting Monday.

Crews from FEMA need it to access the beach so they can repair the dunes from damage they received during Hurricane Nicole last year.

Officials said the work should wrap up by Thanksgiving.

More information on the River to Sea Preserve project can be found here.

