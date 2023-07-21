Flagler County deputies sees increase in 911 misdials after Android update

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said it’s responding to nearly double the amount of 911 misdials compared to last year, all because of a new Android update.

They’re just one county seeing the effect of a nationwide issue.

The National Emergency Number Association reported a 30% increase in call volumes in May and Junes, most of them attributed to the Emergency SOS feature on Androids.

If you’re in an emergency, you want to be able to dial 911 fast. A new Android update provides a way to do just that.

You hit the power button on your phone five times.

But dispatchers said the update also makes it easier for people to accidentally call for help.

“This is Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. This phone came up as calling 911,” said a dispatcher.

This was just one of roughly a dozen or so misdials Flagler County typically receives.

Christina Mortimer, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office director of communications, said many of the misdials are from this new Android update.

“It is very easy for Android users to call 911 just by placing your phone in a cup holder and accidentally hitting the side button,” Mortimer said. “It just automatically calls 911.”

Mortimer said that the spike in misdials is staggering compared to last year.

In June 2022, Flagler County had 1,103 misdials. This past month, the county received 2,011 misdials — 900 more than in 2022.

The uptick is stretching the county’s emergency services thin.

“Especially if they hang up, the dispatcher now has to call that number back,” Mortimer said. “They have to find a location. They have to send a deputy.”

Mortimer said if you realize you misdialed 911, don’t hang up. Instead, stay on the line so dispatchers can confirm there’s not an emergency.

“It does save the dispatcher a lot of time,” Mortimer said.

The Sheriff’s Office urges everyone to go into their settings to disable the feature under the safety and emergency option on Android 12 or newer.

From there, you toggle off the Emergency SOS feature.

If you have an Android 11 or older, you can turn off the feature under “advanced settings.”

