Flagler County deputy suspended after arriving to work drunk

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Flagler County corrections deputy was suspended after an internal affairs report shows he went to work drunk.
The report states a co-worker saw Deputy Mark Sousa stumble into the jail in January.
He told the co-worker he had been drinking all night, according to the report.
It took four hours and two reports to a supervisor before any action was taken about Sousa.
The report states Sousa took a Breathalyzer test twice, which resulted in blood alcohol levels above 0.09.
Sousa will be on suspension for 30 days.
"I'm hoping that he learned his lesson and that he will again be a productive, good employee," Rick Staly of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff said he is opening a review into the supervisor's lack of action, which should be complete within 45 days.
