Flagler County leaders pass emergency order to outlaw walking on sand dunes

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — It is now considered a criminal offense to walk on dunes in Flagler County.

The county commission passed an emergency order that includes penalties in the form of fines or even jail time.

After trying everything, from more signs to verbal warnings and even fencing, County Attorney Al Hadeed said the county is running out of options.

“I mean, we encountered a wedding being held on top of one of the new dunes! Our dunes have been severely eroded,” Hadeed said. “They really do not offer any protection. We are very vulnerable. It is very fragile.”

Residents are relieved, especially those who have lived through recent hurricanes.

“It is so important to protect this environment because once it’s gone, it’s going to come up to the houses, and then you’re going to lose homes,” Sibohan Kearns said.

The county is in the process of spending millions of dollars on dune restoration efforts.

So far, more sand has been brought to the beaches, and a massive buried seawall is under construction.

