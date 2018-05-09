0 Flagler County man accused of beating, strangling wife gets charge upgraded to first-degree murder

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A grand jury indicted a 46-year-old Flagler County man Thursday on one count of first-degree murder in the beating death of his wife.

On Jan. 15 Michael Cummings was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of his ex-wife Faith Lorraine Cummings, 44, who was found beaten and strangled at her Palm Coast home on Jan. 11.

Deputies said Michael Cummings called 911 to report that his ex-wife had fallen in a bathtub and that he spent hours performing CPR on her.

"What time did you start CPR, and why didn't you call us sooner?" the dispatcher said.

"Because I can't, man," Michael Cummings said. "I don't know. Oh, my God."

Investigators said they discovered Faith Cummings' body lying on a bed in a spare bedroom, where blood was splattered. There were signs of a struggle, they said.

The woman's face and body were badly bruised and her bones were broken, deputies said.

Investigators said the pair was trying to rekindle their relationship, but they had gotten into a fight in the garage over accusations of infidelity.

“At the time of the arrest we had probable cause to arrest Michael Cummings for second-degree murder,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We had hoped that the investigation and court proceedings would result in an increased charge, which happened today. I hope this brings some peace to Faith’s family.”

Michael Cummings was served with the new charge at the Flagler County Detention Facility where he has been held since Jan. 15, 2018. He will continue to be held without bond.

