Flagler County man accused of sexually abusing woman over 500 times since she was a child

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Flagler County man was arrested after police said he sexually abused and battered a woman over 500 times dating back to when she was only 12-years-old.
According to a charging affadavit, the victim told detectives the man would have sex with her up to three times a day since she was a child.
Related Headlines
Not only was 52-year-old Leon Wiley Jr. arrested on those abuse charges, but officials fear he may have also asexually assaulted the 7-year-old daughter of the victim.
TRENDING NOW:
- Florida man arrested 15 minutes after being released from jail
- Rhino poacher trampled to death by elephant; remains eaten by lions
- Pet pig that got loose in California slaughtered by neighbor, police say
- VIDEO: 3 children missing in crash that killed 5 others
The 7-year-old was concieved when the victim was only 13-years-old.
After the child was born, Wiley would direct several different men to have sex with the victim, according to records.
"We're looking at other charges," said Steve Brandt of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. "We believe this may lead into a sex trafficking case as well."
The victim told detectives that Wiley would have a friend over to have sex with her when she was 17-years-old, and would later become pregnant seven times as a result of these meetings.
Wiley would later take the victim to get an abortion after each pregnancy.
Wiley remains jailed and only faces charges relating to the young mother while investigators try to build a case for charges involving the 7-year-old.
The suspect could also face charges in connection to human trafficking and are asking any other potentil victims to come forward.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}